S.Korea’s consumer price rises 1.5 pct in January

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s consumer price rose 1.5 percent in January from a year earlier, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

It was the fastest increase in 14 months since November 2018, topping the 1 percent mark in 13 months, according to Statistics Korea.

The consumer price posted the first-ever decline in September last year, before rebounding to the rises of 0.2 percent in November and 0.7 percent in December respectively.

The rebound was attributed to higher prices for farm goods and crude oil.