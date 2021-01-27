S.Korea’s consumer sentiment rebounds in January

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Sentiment among South Korean consumers over economic situations rebounded in the first month of this year as the COVID-19 resurgence here showed signs of moderating, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 95.4 in January, up 4.2 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). It was based on a survey conducted from Jan. 11-18.

In the latest tally, the country reported 559 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 76,429.

The daily caseload rose above 500 in 10 days owing to new cluster infections linked to a Christian missionary group that has a nationwide network, but the daily number of infections hovered below 500 for the past nine days after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25.

The prospective sub-index for future economic situations jumped 8 points over the month to 89 in January, but the reading for current economic conditions was unchanged at 56.

Inflation expectations, which gauge outlook among consumers over headline inflation for the next 12 months, was unchanged at 1.8 percent in January compared to the previous month. Enditem