S.Korea’s current account surplus rises to 6.41 bln USD in February

SEOUL, April 7 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s current account surplus rose in February as export grew on more business days, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Current account surplus amounted to 6.41 billion U.S. dollars in February, up 2.56 billion dollars from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Outbound shipment increased on more working days, caused by the Lunar New year holiday that moved to January this year from February last year.

Trade surplus for goods expanded 1.16 billion dollars over the year to 6.58 billion dollars in February.

Export gained 4.0 percent to 41.82 billion dollars, while import added 1.3 percent to 35.24 billion dollars.

Services account balance, which measures the flow of travel, transport costs and royalties, logged a deficit of 1.45 billion dollars in February, down from a deficit of 1.54 billion dollars tallied one year ago.

Travel account deficit posted a deficit of 570 million dollars as the number of travelers to South Korea reduced on the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

Primary income account, which includes monthly salary and investment income, reached a surplus of 1.25 billion dollars in February, up from a surplus of 450 million dollars a year earlier.

Financial account, which gauges cross-border capital flow without transactions in goods and services, posted a net outflow of 5.5 billion dollars in the month.

Overseas direct investment by local residents expanded 2.07 billion dollars, while foreign direct investment in South Korea climbed 830 million dollars.

For the portfolio investment, which includes stock and bond transactions, overseas investment by domestic residents advanced 2.87 billion dollars. Foreign investment in local stocks and bonds rose 370 million dollars.