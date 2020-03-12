S.Korea’s employment grows 492,000 in February

SEOUL, March 11 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s employment grew 492,000 in February from a year earlier, with the hiring rate recording the highest February figure, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed totaled 26,838,000 in February, up 492,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. The year-over-year job growth stayed above 400,000 for the third consecutive month.

The hiring rate among those aged 15 or higher came to 60.0 percent in February. It was the highest February figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1982.

The employment rate for those aged 15-64 was 66.3 percent in the month, marking the highest February reading since the data began to be compiled in 1989.

The number of those unemployed was 1,153,000 in February, down 150,000 from a year earlier. Jobless rate declined 0.6 percentage points over the year to 4.1 percent in the month.