S.Korea’s export logs double-digit increase in 1st 10 days of April

SEOUL, April 12 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s export logged a double-digit increase in the first 10 days of this month, indicating a continued recovery in global demand, customs office data showed Monday.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, came to 15.04 billion U.S. dollars in the April 1-10 period, up 24.8 percent from the same period of last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export jumped 32.6 percent for the first 10 days of April. The country’s outbound shipment kept expanding for five straight months through March amid the recovering global demand.

Global demand turned around in recent months as vaccination campaigns began to be launched around the world.

Export for semiconductors, automobiles, oil products and telecommunication devices, such as smartphone, grew in double figures, but computer shipment reduced in single digits.

Shipment to China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, advanced 27.6 percent, and those to the United States, the European Union (EU), and Vietnam increased in double figures.

Import advanced 14.8 percent over the year to 16.69 billion dollars in the 10-day period, sending the trade deficit to 1.65 billion dollars.

The inbound shipment of oil products, crude oil and automobiles surged in double digits, but the chip import fell 1.6 percent. Enditem