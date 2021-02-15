S. Korea’s export posts double-digit growth in 1st 10 days of February

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s export posted a double-digit growth in the first 10 days of February owing to solid demand for tech products and automobiles, customs office data showed Monday.

Outbound shipment amounted to 18 billion U.S. dollars in the Feb. 1-10 period, up 69.1 percent from the same period of last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export advanced 39.3 percent in the 10-day period. The number of business days was down 1.5 days in the cited period.

Semiconductor export soared 57.9 percent, and shipment for telecommunication devices, such as smartphone, went up 88.0 percent in the 10-day period.

Automotive export more than doubled, and auto parts shipment jumped over 80 percent. Oil product export gained 37.5 percent in the period.

Export to China and the United States, South Korea’s top two trading partners, advanced in double figures, and the shipment to the European Union (EU) more than doubled for the first 10 days of this month.

Shipment to major export markets, such as Vietnam, Japan and the Middle East, grew in double digits.

Import surged 71.9 percent over the year to 20.4 billion dollars in the 10-day period, sending the trade deficit to 2.4 billion dollars. Enditem