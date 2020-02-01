S.Korea’s export volume rebounds in 8 months

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s export volume made the first rebound in eight months in December, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The export volume index gained 7.7 percent in December from a year earlier, marking the first turnaround in eight months since April, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It came amid the subdued concern about the global trade spat that weighed down on the country’s export for the past year.

Export volume for the integrated circuits surged 37.1 percent in the month, raising expectations for the recovery in the global chip industry.

In terms of volume, shipment for chemical and cosmetic products expanded in double figures, but export for coal and oil products declined last month.

The export value index fell 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier amid the delayed turnaround in global chip price.

In terms of volume, import increased 4.8 percent in December on a yearly basis, marking the first rebound in three months.

The import value index fell 1 percent in the month, keeping a downward trend for the eighth straight month.