S.Korea’s foreign currency deposit rises in March

SEOUL, April 20 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s foreign currency deposit rose last month as the U.S. dollar’s ascent to the local currency encouraged domestic companies to hoard the greenback, central bank data showed Monday.

Deposit denominated in foreign currencies reached 75.29 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of March, up 6.78 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It came as companies refrained from selling the dollar amid the strong dollar trend. The won/dollar exchange rate averaged 1,220.09 won per dollar in March, up from 1,193.79 won tallied in February.

The dollar-denominated deposit gained 5.92 billion dollars from a month earlier to 64.46 billion dollars at the end of last month, and the euro deposit added 0.55 billion dollars to 3.65 billion dollars.

Deposits denominated in the Chinese and Japanese currencies grew to 1.39 billion dollars and 4.19 billion dollars each last month.

Companies held 59.35 billion dollars of foreign currency deposit as of the end of March, up 6.51 billion dollars from a month earlier. Individuals had 15.94 billion dollars in foreign currency deposit in the month. Enditem