S. Korea’s foreign exchange trading hits record high in Q1

SEOUL, April 23 (Xinhua) — Trading in the South Korean foreign exchange market hit a record quarterly high in the first quarter as market volatility increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, central bank data showed Thursday.

The daily average trading of foreign exchange products, including foreign currencies and derivatives, amounted to 59.37 billion U.S. dollars in the January-March quarter, up 9.2 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was the biggest since relevant data began to be compiled in 2008 as the COVID-19 outbreak increased volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Foreign investors dumped local stocks worth 15.5 trillion won (12.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the quarter to repatriate money from the South Korean stock market after exchanging the domestic currency for foreign currencies.

The daily average transaction of foreign currencies on spot climbed 8.7 percent from three months earlier to 21.11 billion dollars in the first quarter.

The daily trading of foreign exchange derivate expanded 9.4 percent to 38.26 billion dollars in the cited period.

The daily foreign exchange trading among local banks added 0.6 percent to 26.08 billion dollars, while the trading in local branches of foreign banks jumped 17.0 percent to 33.29 billion dollars. Enditem