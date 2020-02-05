S.Korea’s foreign reserves keep record-breaking trend for 4 months

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s foreign currency reserves kept a record-breaking trend for the fourth straight month through January, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Foreign reserves reached a new high of 409.65 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of January, up 0.84 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The record-breaking trend lasted for the fourth consecutive month due to an increased investment return.

The country’s foreign currency reserves were composed of 378.45 billion dollars of securities, 20.29 billion dollars of deposits, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, 3.34 billion dollars of special drawing rights (SDR) and 2.78 billion dollars of International Monetary Fund (IMF) positions.

South Korea was the world’s ninth largest holder of foreign reserves as of the end of December, unchanged from a month earlier.