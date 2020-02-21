S.Korea’s Hynix says 800 workers to stay home after…

SEOUL, Feb 20 – South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Thursday that 800 of its workers had quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but its production in the city of Icheon has not been affected.

The move came after one trainee had close contact with a virus patient in the southeastern city of Daegu, the epicentre of an outbreak in South Korea.

A surge in confirmed cases linked to a local church in Daegu this week sparked fears of wider transmission.

SK Hynix, the world’s No.2 memroy chipamker which counts Apple Inc and Huawei as customers, said that another trainee also had symptoms of pneumonia and was being tested at a nearby hospital.

SK Hynix closed its training center and hospital in Icheon, southeast of Seoul. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin;Editing by Kim Coghill)