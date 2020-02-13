S.Korea’s ICT export falls 7.2 pct in January

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s export of information and communications technology (ICT) products fell last month on weak demand for semiconductors, display panels and mobile phones, a government report showed Wednesday.

The ICT export dipped 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 13.4 billion U.S. dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import in the ICT sector slipped 6.2 percent to 8.82 billion dollars, sending the trade surplus to 4.58 billion dollars.

Chip export reduced 3.3 percent to 7.29 billion dollars in the month, but it ended the double-digit fall in 12 months.

Display panel shipment tumbled 21.3 percent to 1.57 billion dollars, and mobile phone export plunged 28 percent to 680 million dollars last month.

Shipment of computer and peripherals jumped 42.7 percent in January from a year ago on strong demand for solid state drive (SSD).

The ICT export to China reached 6 billion dollars last month. Those to Vietnam, the United States and the European Union amounted to 2.48 billion dollars, 1.54 billion dollars and 860 million dollars respectively.