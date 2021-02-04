S.Korea’s imported vehicle sale grows 26.5 pct in January

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s imported vehicle sale posted a double-digit growth in January due to solid demand for German luxury models, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported cars sold here was 22,321 in January, up 26.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association.

The double-digit increase came on the back of robust demand for German vehicles.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz ranked first by selling 5,918 units, followed by BMW with the sale of 5,717 units, Audi with 2,302 units and Volkswagen with 1,236 units each.

The number of European vehicles sold here was 18,407 in January, up 75.9 percent from a year earlier.

The sale of Japanese models tumbled 21.6 percent to 1,035 units, while the sale of U.S. brands slipped 1.8 percent to 2,879 vehicles. Enditem