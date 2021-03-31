S.Korea’s industrial output grows 2.1 pct in February

SEOUL, March 31 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s industrial output increased 2.1 percent in February on a monthly basis, marking the fastest in eight months, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which exclude the agricultural, forestry and fishery sector, grew 2.1 percent in February from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It rebounded from a reduction of 0.6 percent in the previous month, marking the highest expansion in eight months since June last year.

The industrial activity showed signs of economic recovery amid the continued export growth.

The country’s export kept rising for the fourth consecutive month to February thanks to solid demand for tech and automotive products.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, shrank 0.8 percent in February on a monthly basis, posting the first slide in three months.

Facility investment declined 2.5 percent last month, the first contraction in four months. Enditem