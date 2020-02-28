S.Korea’s industrial output inches up in January

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s industrial output inched up last month, with consumption and investment turning downward, statistical office data showed on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted production in all industries, which excludes the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, grew 0.1 percent in January from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

Output in the mining and manufacturing sector declined 1.3 percent, but production in the services industry added 0.4 percent.

Retail sale, which reflects consumer spending, shrank 3.1 percent in January, after rising 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Facility investment tumbled 6.6 percent last month, after expanding 8.0 percent in the prior month.