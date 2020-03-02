S.Korea’s institutional investment in foreign securities rises 60.7 bln USD in 2019

SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s institutional investment in foreign securities grew 60.7 billion U.S. dollars last year, central bank data showed Monday.

Investment, made by local institutional investors in foreign stocks and bonds, stood at 326.3 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of 2019, up 60.7 billion dollars, or 22.9 percent, from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It came as the global stock market was bullish last year. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 28.7 percent in 2019, marking the biggest increase in six years.

Bond price in major economies went higher last year amid the accommodative monetary policies.

Domestic asset managers’ investment in foreign securities expanded 47.5 billion dollars in the year, while those by insurers and brokerages gained 5.4 billion dollars and 4.3 billion dollars each.

Investment in foreign bonds grew 32.1 billion dollars, and the purchase of foreign stocks rose 27.7 billion dollars.

Investment in the so-called Korean Paper, a foreign currency-denominated bond issued overseas by local institutions or companies, added 0.9 billion dollars last year.