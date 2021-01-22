S.Korea’s producer price keeps rising for 2 months

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Price for goods and services among South Korean suppliers kept rising for two straight months through December on expensive farm goods, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI) stood at 103.78 in December, up 0.7 percent from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The PPI added 0.1 percent in November.

The higher producer price was attributed to a hike in agricultural product price that jumped 5.9 percent in December from a month earlier.

Prices for livestock and fishery products declined 1.0 percent and 0.6 percent each last month.

Price for industrial products rose 1.0 percent in December from the previous month owing to higher price for coal and oil products that surged 11.0 percent.

Services price added 0.2 percent on higher cost for the finance and insurance services. Enditem