S. Korea’s ruling party set to win majority: Exit polls

ANKARA

South Korea ruling party is set to win majority of seats in the parliament, exit polls suggested on Wednesday.

The ruling Democratic Party and its satellite Platform Party are expected to win 155-178 seats in the 300-seated National Assembly, South Korea’s public broadcaster KBS showed.

South Korea held its parliamentary elections today amid COVID-19 crisis.

The National Election Commission said that nearly 62.6% voters turned out to cast their ballot to elect 300-member unicameral parliament, called National Assembly.

Nearly 27.5 million people cast their votes at 14,330 polling stations across the country, Yonhap news reported.

Election commission said that country witnessed highest voter turnout since 2000 in its parliamentary elections despite coronavirus pandemic.

Main opposition United Future Party along with Future Korea Party are expected to win 107-130 seats.

253 seats are directly contested seats while 47 are allotted on proportional basis.

South Korea has so far confirmed 10,591 coronavirus cases with 225 fatalities, while 7,616 patients have successfully recovered.