SA can’t afford cash payments: premier

Coronavirus cash payments have been ruled out by the South Australian government as unsustainable for the state budget.

Premier Steven Marshall says the SA government simply does not have the budget capacity to make payments to businesses and individuals, but it would instead invest in projects to create immediate and ongoing employment.

“I am very proud … that the cabinet have come up with a range of projects that we will announce in the coming days,” he said on Thursday.

Infrastructure projects including road and hospital maintenance work and funds for tourism facilities will form the centrepiece of a $350 million initiative, which will require SA to increase borrowings.

However, Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas criticised the package and its lack of detail.

“We have a $350 million number, nobody knows how it’s going and when,” he said.

Instead, he insisted the opposition will be working with the state government aims to increase funding and emphasis on the housing construction sector.

Stamp duty relief for first home builders and payroll tax relief for business owners are among the solutions the opposition will suggest.

“In times like this people and businesses turn to government for confidence,” Mr Malinauskas said.

Mr Marshall acknowledged that South Australia would not be able to avoid the global pandemic, and is now bracing for health and economic impacts, aiming to be as prepared as possible.

“We need to bring as much investment and economic activity to this state as possible.

“We will do everything we can to look after the health, safety and wellbeing of all South Australians during this particular challenge,” he said.