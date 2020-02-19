SA pedophile ‘breached order on day one’

A notorious South Australian child sex offender breached the conditions of his release on his first day of freedom, a court has heard.

Gary John Tipping, 33, breached his parole by accessing the online chat services AirG and Grindr, and communicating with a child.

Tipping, who has abused boys as young as eight, had been released by the Supreme Court in September but was arrested and taken back into custody after six weeks.

Prosecutors on Tuesday applied to have him detained for the next four and a half years after he admitted to two breaches of his supervision order.

The court heard Tipping searched for the online chat services Grindr and AirG, and accessed AirG between October 8 and 11.

“There is reference to sexualised communications by text message in relation to conversations with others,” prosecutor Ben Garnaut said.

“Mr Tipping disclosed that … that person identified themselves, after some conversation, as being under the age of 18.”

He said Tipping had been directed not to use the internet at all and the incident highlighted the risk associated with him having access.

The court heard evidence from a treating psychiatrist, who said Tipping had tried to downplay the breaches before the parole board.

The decision to release Tipping last year drew widespread criticism after the court heard he remained unwilling to control his sexual urges and would be at significant risk of reoffending.

An application by Attorney-General Vickie Chapman to have him jailed indefinitely was knocked back on the basis home detention monitoring could ensure the safety of the community.

Justice Kevin Nicholson last December placed him on an interim order after the breaches came to light.

He has reserved his decision on whether to declare Tipping a high-risk offender and order he remain behind bars.