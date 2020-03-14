SA premier drops US trade trip over virus

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall will not be travelling to the United States for trade discussions due to international coronavirus concerns.

Mr Marshall was set to fly out this week for a trade mission that included a visit to Austin, Texas, for the annual tech, film and music conference, South by Southwest.

The festival has since been cancelled.

Mr Marshall acknowledged the importance of attracting more international investment but said his priority was to help SA face the challenges of the virus.

“My government’s top priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of all South Australians and to ensure the immediate delivery of our $350 million economic stimulus package to help drive the economy and secure local jobs,” he said.