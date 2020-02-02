SA teenagers hurt in Vic school bus crash

Eight teenagers from a prestigious Adelaide school are in hospital after a school bus crashed near the Victoria-South Australia border.

More than 20 students from Scotch College who were on a rowing camp were on the bus when it rolled onto its roof on Portland-Nelson Road at Nelson, Victoria, about 4:25pm on Wednesday.

Four were taken by road to Mount Gambier Hospital in a stable condition, two of whom have back injuries, one with neck injuries and one with minor injuries.

South Australian paramedics took another two with minor head injuries to Mount Gambier Hospital in a stable condition.

Two others were flown to Adelaide’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital in a stable condition, one with back and chest injuries and one with lower body injuries.

The school on Thursday said five students remained in hospitals at Mt Gambier and Adelaide.

“Those remaining in hospital are in stable condition and their families are now with them as they receive ongoing support and medical care for non-life threatening injuries,” Scotch College Adelaide principal John Newton said in a statement.