SA traders struggle amid coronavirus fears

Traders in Adelaide’s Chinatown are being forced to cut staff and consider closing their doors as patrons avoid the area, fearing they will catch the coronavirus.

As a result of the declining number of customers, businesses say they have lost up to 70 per cent of trade.

They have urged the public to come back to the precinct, reminding them it is safe to do so.

Local business owner George Chin said he regularly spoke to other traders and heard stories of people losing their jobs, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“Businesses are considering closing, they’re reducing their staff so they are hurting,” Mr Chin said.

He said he noticed a large number of the Chinese community avoided the area, more so than others.

“Chinatown is safe and we need people to come as they did before,” he said.

Silver Star Cafe manager Mei Choong said two staff members were cut as a result of trade plunging by 50 per cent.

“People are scared to come out to crowded places and international students have not come back yet,” Miss Choong said.

“We usually have lots of foot traffic so it’s been hard having less people come through.”

A local Chinese supermarket employee Vanessa Ong said support was vital to keep businesses afloat after a 70 per cent fall in trade.

Another trader, Lily Feng, said her family had “never experienced anything like this” and were struggling because business at their cafe was so bad.

In a show of support, traders were visited on Wednesday by SA Governor Hieu Van Le, who reminded the public there was nothing about the area that presented a greater risk of contracting the virus.

“It is understandable that there is some anxiety and fear about the coronavirus but viruses don’t discriminate,” Mr Le said.

“Viruses can affect everybody so we have to support our local businesses, society and our city.”