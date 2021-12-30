Saddam Hussein’s depraved world – children gassed to death, rivals killed on television, and a rapist son torturing footballers

SADDAM Hussein’s depraved life came to an end with his execution. He was one of the world’s most bloodthirsty tyrants.

His twisted world included gassing his own population, live-streaming opponents’ executions, and a serial rapist, psychopathic son who tortured the national team’s footballers.

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq from 1979 to 2003, when the United States and the United Kingdom invaded.

In November 2006, he was dragged out of a hiding hole, tried for crimes against humanity, and sentenced to death.

And he was hanged at a military base on this day 15 years ago, with his execution famously captured on mobile phone as his guards taunted him.

We look back on the life of the savage dictator and his family, who terrorized their own population for over two decades, more than a decade and a half after his dark shadow was finally lifted from Iraq.

Saddam Hussein had risen to power in Iraq by using violence and intimidation.

And, after establishing his rule in 1979, he put on a chilling display of ruthlessness in which his opponents were apprehended and then shot – all on national television.

About 100 members of his ruling Ba’ath Party were forced to attend a speech denouncing a plot against him in a smoke-filled room.

“The conspirators’ dreams are many,” he told the audience, “but rest assured that I will pick up my gun and fight to the end.”

The room was then filled with the alleged plot’s ringleader, who had clearly been tortured.

He began by reading a confession in which he begged to be executed for his crimes, and then he began to name co-conspirators.

Plainclothes secret police officers made 50 people stand up and escorted them out of the room one at a time.

Saddam himself sat calmly on the stage, smoking a cigar and teasing the terrified audience.

“That fear that he evoked from these people, he enjoyed,” said Professor Frederick Coolidge, a psychologist.

“He knew he’d have unrivaled power.”

Others were then given guns and told to go kill those implicated in the plot.

Those terrified party members who had been left guessing whether or not their names would be read out began chanting “long live Saddam Hussein.”

For Saddam, it was a case of “job well done.”

“Not even Hitler would have thought of that,” one observer said.

Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq with an iron fist, crushing any hint of opposition or rebellion.

In 1980, the dictator began a war with Iran, and in 1988, Iraq’s…

