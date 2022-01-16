‘Saddam Hussein’s weapons chief’ has been a resident of the UK for 15 years and holds a senior position at a prestigious university.

‘Saddam Hussein’s weapons chief’ has been a resident of the United Kingdom for 15 years and holds a senior position at a prestigious university.

An alleged Saddam Hussein weapons chief has lived in the United Kingdom for over 15 years and holds a senior position at a prestigious university.

According to the Home Office, Dr. Saleh Al-Atabi is accused of being a “group leader” for the dictator’s brutal Ba’ath Party, which was responsible for “widespread terror” and “massive and grave violations of human rights.”

The physicist, who is in his fifties, is also accused of being recruited by the Military Production Organisation, an Iraqi state-owned company that, according to court documents, manufactures explosives and AK-47s.

Three years after Saddam Hussein’s regime fell apart in 2003, he fled to Britain with his wife and two children.

Since then, he has earned a PhD in nuclear reactor physics and technology from Imperial College London, where he works as a research technician.

In 2013, he was granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK on human rights grounds.

He was denied British citizenship by two Home Secretaries.

After attempting to obtain a British passport, details of his alleged past surfaced in High Court documents.

“I had to flee because I was a group leader for the Ba’ath Party,” he said in the papers.

A request for comment was made to Dr. Al-Atabi.