Sadio Mane injury update provided by Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool beat Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Sadio Mane was suffering from a muscle injury as he was withdrawn in the first half of their hard-fought win over Wolves.

The Reds survived a second half onslaught from the Molineux men before Roberto Firmino’s late strike secured another impressive win.

But the win potentially came at a cost with key man Mane limping off just half an hour into the game, being replaced by Takumi Minamino for his Premier League debut.

Speaking immediately after the game, Klopp provided an early update on Mane’s injury as they now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the damage.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “Sadio is a real shame he had to go off.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad -just a muscle tweak but we will see tomorrow.”

Adding more in his press conference, Klopp added: “Don’t know exactly. It’s probably a muscle.

“He felt something, a hamstring. We have to wait. We will see.”

Despite having a tough test, Klopp was delighted his side were able to dig deep and find a moment of quality to secure all three points.

He said: “We scored a wonderful goal, we had wonderful possession but the set up from Wolves is so good – yes it’s counter-attacking but it’s about being well in possession, using the width of the pitch.

“The goal from a counter-attack doesn’t make sense when you’re one nil up but ok. We weren’t 100% clear what we wanted to do, you try to have a positive optimistic approach.

“We changed the system two or three times, we calmed it down. We had incredible chances in the first half and then at the end it was a magic moment from Bobby [Firmino].

“The boys are human. It was a little bit up and down. We had discussion on the pitch, there was stuff to improve but set-pieces can bring us back in the game, a good bit of skill can bring us back in the game. Wolves were really strong but it’s clear we could settle again.

“You just have to find a way to win and have someone who makes the perfect decision and that was Bobby again.”