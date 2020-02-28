Sadio Mane only learned this week he will get a medal for Premier League title

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League and look certain to be donning medals come May but Sadio Mane didn’t realise he would be given one

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed that he did not know that the winners of the Premier League received medals.

Mane is set to be wearing a medal around his neck at the end of this season with the Reds running away with the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are a mammoth 22 points clear of Manchester City and are yet to taste defeat in the league this season.

Indeed, they have only dropped points on one occasion, winning a remarkable 26 games out of 27.

But Mane, who has bagged 13 Premier League goals this season, was oblivious that he would be handed a medal when the title is won.

“I heard yesterday that if we win the league, we will have a medal,” Mane told BBC World Service.

“I never knew that happened, but I don’t care about medals.

“We know the Premier League is the best league in the world and every single game you have to give 100 per cent if you want to win.

“It’s what we always try and I think it’s working very well but we have to keep working hard to get what we want.

“Our target from the beginning was to win the league, so if we win it, it will be great for the club and for the fans.”

Not everybody at Liverpool would be entitled to a medal with only players who have made at least five Premier League appearances certian to receive one.

The Premier League distributed 40 medals to last year’s champions Manchester City.

These medals can be handed to whoever the club sees fit, including players, manager and backroom staff.

As things stand, Liverpool have used 23 players in the Premier League this season with 20 currently on course to receive a medal.

The three that are currently set to miss out are youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, as well as January signing Takumi Minamino.

Though Liverpool could still choose to hand the trio medals with Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff earning the remaining silverware.