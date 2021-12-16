Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has revealed plans to rewild the city and reintroduce endangered species.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has announced plans to rewild the city and reintroduce endangered species.

Stag beetles, water voles, swifts, and peregrines are among the animals that the mayor hopes to reintroduce to the city.

New plans could see rewilding of major public spaces and the return of lost species like beavers to London.

Hyde Park is reportedly in line for a green makeover.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has announced a £600,000 fund to restore wildlife sites and create more natural habitats for plants and animals in the city.

A further £300,000 will be spent on 40 “Keeping it Wild” traineeships for young people aged 16 to 25, totaling £600,000.

These will aim to support young Londoners who are black, Asian, or from other minority ethnic communities, disabled, or from areas of economic deprivation in developing green skills and removing barriers to entry into the sector, in collaboration with the London Wildlife Trust.

“The United Kingdom is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world,” said London Mayor Boris Johnson.

“We must take bold action in London to ensure that we not only halt the decline of biodiversity in our natural environment, but also pave the way for growth and change.”

“That’s why I’ve announced my new Rewilding Fund, which will help restore the capital’s valuable wildlife sites, improve biodiversity, and ensure that all Londoners have access to a thriving web of nature right outside their door.”

“As part of our Green New Deal, we’re also assisting young Londoners in gaining the skills they need to secure jobs that help the city’s natural environment have a future.”

He stated that his goal was for all Londoners to be able to walk to a park within a 10-minute walk.

The Mayor is collaborating with environmentalist Ben Goldsmith, a board member of the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the London Wildlife Trust on 20 to 30 sites to restore waterways, create new homes for stag beetles and water voles, and help birds like swifts and house sparrows thrive.

Mr. Goldsmith expressed his delight at the prospect of working with the Mayor on the new London rewilding taskforce.

“All people need to experience close connection with nature in their lives,” he continued, “but for many Londoners today, this is a distant possibility.”

