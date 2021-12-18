Sadr says he is ready to form a ‘national majority government’ in Iraq.

Iraq’s al-Sadr declares that a ‘national majority government’ is ready to be formed.

After winning the October elections, Muqtada al-Sadr declared, “Neither Eastern nor Western, a national majority government.”

Iraqi city of Baghdad

Muqtada al-Sadr, a prominent Iraqi Shia politician, announced on Thursday that he intends to form a national majority government free of foreign interference.

Following a meeting with political actors, al-Sadr posted on Twitter, “Neither Eastern nor Western, a national majority government,” rejecting the results of recent parliamentary polls, which the Shia cleric’s Sairoon Alliance dominated.

Al-Sadr’s party won the elections in October.

The Taqaddum (progress) bloc of parliament speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi came in second with 37 seats in the 329-member parliament.

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, an umbrella organization of prominent Shia political parties that excludes al-Sadr’s movement, issued a statement on Tuesday categorically rejecting the final results of the elections.

The committee said the meeting with al-Sadr “confirmed that foreign forces (in Iraq) will leave according to a (set) timetable” in a separate statement on Thursday.

Pro-Iranian factions, which also make up the committee, saw their seats drop from 47 in 2018 to around 20 this year.

Many Shia factions were outraged by the results and demanded a manual recount across the country.

Authorities began a limited manual recount on Oct. 1 following nationwide protests.

In the provinces of Nineveh, Babylon, and Baghdad, 27 of over 2,000 ballot boxes were subject to complaints by political parties.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned the piece.