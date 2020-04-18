Safeguarding national security Hong Kong’s responsibility

Safeguarding national security is of great significance and urgency as it not only concerns the interests of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) but also the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country, local media reported Thursday.

Wednesday marked China’s fifth National Security Education Day. A series of events took place in HKSAR to promote the national security education.

Many Kong residents lack the awareness of national security, Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao said in an editorial, stressing that national security is closely related to their livelihood.

Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has been reincorporated into the national governance system and it is the constitutional responsibility of Hong Kong to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, another local newspaper Wenweipo said in its editorial.

A commentary published on Hong Kong Commercial Daily said that since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, it is the obligation of the HKSAR government and Hong Kong residents to safeguard national sovereignty and security, which is also compulsory for implementing the principle of “one country, two systems.”

The newspaper said Kong Kong plays an important role in safeguarding national security and it must be a defender of the national sovereignty and security.

Oriental Daily said in its commentary that national security is of paramount importance to a country. Hong Kong needs to strengthen national security education among its residents and needs to establish, modify or activate relevant mechanisms so as to create a system for safeguarding national security and build a good social atmosphere, according to the newspaper.