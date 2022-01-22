Saffron: How the luster of Iran’s “red gold” is threatened by smuggling and counterfeiting as sanctions bite

As sanctions bite, smuggling and counterfeiting threaten the luster of Iran’s “red gold.”

Saffron has been exported from Khorasan for over 3,000 years, but counterfeiters and criminal gangs are increasingly preying on the market as producers try to avoid sanctions aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Saffron growers in Iran’s Khorasan province have had no trouble exporting their “red gold” for centuries, a spice so valuable that Ancient Greek generals paid a fortune to bathe in it to heal their wounds, and Swiss noblemen once fought a war over it.

However, as US and European sanctions close traditional trade routes and mechanisms, the valuable stigmas of the crocus sativus, renowned for reaching weight-based prices higher than gold in their most sought-after forms, have become notably more difficult for Iranian growers to dispose of.

As Khorasan’s growers and traders, who produce roughly 90% of global saffron supplies, seek to reach a market increasingly preyed upon by fraudsters and criminal gangs, the result is an increasingly shady supply chain for the prized ingredient – considered key to many dishes – beset by smuggling, counterfeiting, and adulteration.

The smuggling and faking of “red gold” has become a serious business, ranging from plant-based bulking agents like safflower, an inferior substitute dubbed “bastard saffron” by medieval herbalists, to the addition of illegal food dyes and even the production of fake threads using corn on the cob strings.

Europol, the EU-wide police agency, announced in November the conclusion of a two-year investigation led by Spanish authorities into a criminal network operating across Europe that was discovered to have coordinated more than 500 shipments of adulterated Iranian saffron worth £8.4 million between 2019 and 2021.

The operation netted 400kg of saffron threads, counterfeiting machines used to package the spice as Spanish “La Mancha” saffron, six luxury cars, properties across Europe, watches, gold, and jewelry, in addition to 17 arrests.

It is a problem that has spread to the United Kingdom.

In 2018, the National Food Crime Unit, which is part of the Food Standards Agency, discovered adulterated saffron being sold in the south of England, leading to the closure of a secret factory in Spain and the seizure of 90 kilograms of tainted spice worth £750,000.

A separate investigation is currently underway, according to the i.

