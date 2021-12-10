Sage warns that Omicron and Delta variants could spread as separate epidemics, with some people becoming infected by both.

Both variants are likely to remain common in the coming weeks, according to the minutes of a Sage meeting that informed government policy.

Scientists have speculated that the Delta and Omicron variants could operate as two separate epidemics, with some people becoming infected by both at the same time and becoming seriously ill.

According to the minutes of a Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) meeting on Tuesday, Omicron “may partially or largely replace Delta” within a few weeks, influencing the government’s decision to launch Plan B.

“However, the extent of this is dependent on the degree to which they infect different cohorts of people, which is unknown at this time.”

According to the minutes, “it’s possible that both will continue to spread concurrently, which would mean that Delta infections and hospitalizations would be in addition to Omicron infections and hospitalizations.”

“It’s also possible that Omicron will completely displace Delta,” they added, underscoring the situation’s uncertainty.

As happened in the UK with Delta, successful new variants typically wipe out the competition and become dominant by being much more infectious than previous strains.

But, at least for the time being, there are two reasons why this may not happen in the UK.

First, it appears that infection with one of the Delta or Omicron variants does not protect against infection with the other, implying that the variants could coexist.

Second, Omicron appears to be much more successful at evading vaccines – though not as much when accompanied by a booster or previous infection.

This raises the possibility that Delta will continue to infect large numbers of people who haven’t been vaccinated, while Omicron sweeps through people who have had one or two vaccinations, as well as infecting some people who haven’t been vaccinated.

“We may have two simultaneous epidemics, one from Omicron and one from Delta,” said Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia, who is not a member of Sage.

“This raises the possibility of Delta and omicron coinfections, in which both variants infect the same person at the same time.”

Coinfections of any respiratory virus, in general, are associated with more severe disease, as we saw early in the pandemic with covid and influenza coinfections,” he explained.

“The booster vaccine campaign,” says the narrator.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Omicron and Delta variants could spread as separate epidemics with some people infected by both, Sage warns