SAHRC,UNICEF join hands to protect children amid COVID-19 outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Xinhua) — UNICEF South Africa on Saturday signed an agreement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to advance children’s rights in all spheres of society amid COVID-19 outbreak.

UNICEF said the agreement will ensure that all children regardless of migratory status are considered and included in policies and actions responding to COVID-19 and have access to basic services such as health and education.

“This agreement will allow us to work closely with the SAHRC, the state and non-profit organizations to leverage awareness, commitment and resources for violence prevention and early intervention services, areas which are underfunded in the state budget,” said Muriel Mafico, deputy representative of UNICEF in South Africa.

She stated that South Africa has made great stride to realize the education and health rights of children but child protection remains a concern for it is among the world’s highest levels of violence and abuse against children.

She said, “Children’s rights are important for all children, at all times. In times of emergency and global uncertainty around COVID-19, children are especially vulnerable, and it is important to ensure that no child is left behind. We call on all of South African society to ensure that the most vulnerable children are fed, safe and empowered during this lock down period which seeks to protect everyone from COVID-19.”

SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane said the agreement will pave the way for the two organizations to work together to advance children’s rights.

He said, “With UNICEF’s support, we will be establishing a children’s unit within the SAHRC and will also be working on documenting the evolution of children’s rights in the country since the dawn of South Africa’s democracy.”