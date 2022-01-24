Sainsbury’s has released an important Covid-19 update that affects all of their stores in the United Kingdom.

Sainsbury’s releases an important Covid-19 update that affects all English stores.

On Thursday, January 27, the rules governing face masks in England will change.

The rules governing the wearing of face coverings in England are set to change on Thursday, as the government moves to repeal Plan B restrictions imposed before Christmas as Omicron spread across the country.

As of January 27, wearing a face mask in any setting in England, including supermarkets, will no longer be required by law.

Wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, where you may come into contact with people you don’t normally meet, will remain a health recommendation.

As a result, supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has issued a request to its customers and employees.

“Safety remains our top priority,” it said.

We’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to wear a face covering in our stores starting Thursday if they’re able to.

“Face coverings remain mandatory for those who can wear them in our stores in Scotland and Wales, in accordance with the latest Government restrictions.”

“All of our stores continue to have a variety of safety features, such as screens and sanitizing stations,” says the company.

Because of the success of the booster program, the government announced that England will return to Plan A on Thursday, January 27.

The guidance for working from home has been removed, and the rules for wearing face masks in school have been relaxed as well.

