Sainsbury’s profits increase by £60 million as a result of the Christmas champagne boom, but total sales fall due to supply issues.

Profits at Sainsbury’s increase by £60 million as a result of the Christmas champagne boom, but total sales are down due to supply issues.

Sainsbury’s reported a 5.3 percent drop in total sales for the quarter due to a supply shortage that kept games consoles, toys, and technology off the shelves.

Sainsbury’s profits were boosted by increased sales of champagne and fine foods over the holidays, but overall sales were down due to supply issues.

The country’s second-largest supermarket has raised its full-year profit guidance to “at least” £720 million before tax, up from £660 million, after reporting a 0.8% increase in grocery sales in the six weeks leading up to January 8.

The sales figures do not include Boxing Day, when all of the company’s locations were closed as a result of the Omicron outbreak, which kept people at home and away from restaurants.

However, total sales for the same period fell by 5.3 percent, due to a supply shortage that kept games consoles, toys, and technology out of Sainsbury’s Argos stores.

Profit margins on non-food items, as well as “better than hoped” grocery sales and a lower rate of bad debts than expected in its banking arm, helped the company upgrade its profit expectations, according to the company.

Consumers chose more meat-free products this year, according to Sainsbury’s, with Plant Pioneers’ No Gammon Joint and No Salmon Encroute proving popular holiday centerpieces.

Customers also spent more on treats, as well as record amounts on celebratory champagne and sparkling wine.

Overall, grocery sales fell by 1.1% compared to the same period last year, but were still 6.6% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

This was boosted by the company’s efforts to keep prices low for customers, which included matching around 150 prices with Aldi in its “price match” campaign, according to the company.

“I am really pleased with how we delivered for customers this Christmas,” Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said.

“More people ate at home, and our significant investments in value, innovation, and service resulted in increased market share.”

“At the same time, we are pleased to raise our full-year profit forecast.”

“The backdrop was difficult, and our teams worked tirelessly all year to ensure we had all of the products that everyone wanted.”

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Mr Roberts said the retailer has seen an increase in absences in recent weeks.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Sainsbury’s profits soar by £60m after Christmas champagne boom, but total sales slip amid supply issues