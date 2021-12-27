Sajid Javid has announced that no new rules will be implemented in England before the end of the year.

Despite other home countries imposing restrictions on hospitality and large events, New Year’s Eve celebrations were spared.

It comes after England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance briefed Boris Johnson on the latest infection and hospital data on Monday.

Last week, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet decided not to pursue new measures for England, putting the country in contrast to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, which have implemented restrictions on hospitality and large events.

Days later, the UK Health Security Agency published preliminary findings suggesting that Omicron is milder than the previously dominant Delta, with people 50-70 percent less likely to be hospitalized.

However, because Omicron spreads so quickly, the agency warned that the NHS may still be under threat.

Covid restrictions: No new rules in England before the end of the year, Sajid Javid announces