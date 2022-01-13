Sajid Javid has announced that the period of self-isolation will be reduced to five days.

Sajid Javid announces that the self-isolation period will be reduced to five days.

The change is expected to relieve pressure on critical workforces, which have been crippled by staff absences due to the Omicron wave in recent weeks.

The Covid self-isolation period for those who test positive in England will be reduced to five days, according to Sajid Javid.

“Around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five,” the Health Secretary told the Commons.

He stated that the change would go into effect on Monday.

People will be allowed to leave isolation on the sixth day if they have two negative lateral flow tests on days five and six.

Mr. Javid told MPs that starting Monday, people will be able to test twice before leaving isolation at the start of day six.

This change will only affect England, and it will be up to the devolved administrations to decide whether or not to follow suit.

Boris Johnson and his Cabinet were reported earlier this week to be in favor of shortening the isolation period in order to reduce staff shortages.

The government had been pressured by industries afflicted by staff shortages to adopt the US approach, which recently reduced the period of isolation for people who test positive but show no symptoms from ten to five days.

After that, they must wear a mask for another five days.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, had publicly backed plans to shorten the period of self-isolation.

“It would certainly help mitigate some of the pressures on schools, on critical workforce, and others,” Mr Zahawi told Sky News on Sunday.

“However, on whether we should move to five days from seven days, I would absolutely follow the advice of the experts, the scientists.”

Experts, however, have expressed concern that shortening the period to five days could result in an increase in infection rates.

In England, the Covid isolation period was reduced from ten to seven days last month if two negative lateral flow tests were recorded 24 hours apart on days six and seven of quarantine.

Those who leave self-isolation on or after day seven should avoid close contact with others in confined or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home, and avoid contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness.

