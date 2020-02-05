Sajid Javid is ‘safe from the sack’ at Boris Johnson’s February Cabinet reshuffle

Allies of Sajid Javid believe the Chancellor will not be sacked at Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle despite claims he and the PM’s top aide Dominic Cummings have repeatedly clashed.

The Prime Minister is expected to shake-up his ministerial top team in the coming days now that the UK has left the European Union.

There had been speculation that Mr Javid was on course to be the most high profile casualty of the reshuffle.

But Mr Johnson has apparently given the Chancellor a private assurance that he will not be changing the occupant of Number 11 Downing Street.

Supporters of Mr Javid said his position was ‘looking shaky’ last week but he now appears to be ‘pretty safe’.

The Chancellor and Mr Cummings have reportedly butted heads in recent months over government spending announcements.

The Buzzfeed website reported the pair’s relationship had been ‘irrevocably’ damaged by Mr Cummings’ decision to remove two of Mr Javid’s special advisers.

Any decision to replace Mr Javid would likely have a massive de-stabilising effect on the government given that the reshuffle is expected to take place just weeks before the Budget on March 11.

Mr Johnson guaranteed during the general election campaign last year that Mr Javid would continue to be his Chancellor if he secured a Tory majority government.

The PM made the cast-iron guarantee as he hailed Mr Javid as a ‘great guy’.

He told the Confederation of British Industry conference in November: ‘I’m going to give you an absolutely categorical assurance that I will keep Sajid Javid as my chancellor. How about that?

‘I think he’s a great guy and I think he is doing a fantastic job and I’m proud to count him as a colleague.’

The bullish attitude of Mr Javid’s supporters came as it was reported that ministers who fear being sacked at the reshuffle have formed a new ‘pizza club’ group to discuss how to keep their jobs.

The original ‘pizza club’ was set up by Brexit-backing ministers to discuss strategy.

But the new one is apparently focused on trying to persuade Mr Johnson not to sack the group’s members and to urge him to dismiss the alleged ‘control freakery’ of Mr Cummings.