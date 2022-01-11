Salaries are rising as a result of staff shortages and job vacancies, with newly qualified lawyers earning £150,000.

Salaries are rising as a result of staff shortages and job openings, with newly qualified lawyers earning £150,000 on average.

Wages are being driven up by a “ferocious ­competition for talent,” according to recruitment firm Robert Walters, with staff shortages in all locations and sectors.

According to a recruitment firm, the UK’s labor shortage is so severe that some starting salaries are 50 percent higher than usual.

Many UK workers were quitting for better-paying jobs, according to Alan Bannatyne, the firm’s chief financial officer.

“The minimum pay increase we’re seeing is 15%,” he told the BBC, “but some are increasing their salaries by up to 50%.” “Unless something significant happens, 2022 should be even better for staff,” he added.

According to the most recent official figures, there were 1.22 million job openings in the three months leading up to the end of November, 434,500 more than there were before the pandemic.

According to Robert Walters, the legal, commerce, finance, and technology sectors are currently the hottest hiring markets.

According to figures released on Monday by recruiter BCL Legal and data firm Vacancysoft, newly qualified lawyers at the top firms can now earn up to £147,000 as a starting salary.

In December, Robert Walters had its best month ever, with net fee income up 39% year on year to £95.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Over the course of 2021, the firm’s net fee income increased by 21%.

“We are seeing candidate shortages across all locations and disciplines, fierce competition for talent, and wage inflation kicking in, which together create huge opportunities across the recruitment market,” said Robert Walters, the company’s founder and CEO.

In the last three months of last year, the firm’s UK net fee income increased 7% to £16 million.

As the hiring crisis spread across the UK, the group said in July last year that salary hikes of up to 30% were “commonplace” for some hard-to-find roles.

As economies around the world have reopened following the pandemic’s early lockdowns, the recruitment industry has benefited, with Robert Walters reporting strong trading across all of its international operations.

It had the strongest fourth-quarter growth in Asia Pacific, with a 56 percent increase in net fee income, followed by a 36 percent increase in Europe and a 48 percent increase in its other overseas markets division.

