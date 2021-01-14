Sale, storage of poultry, processed chicken banned in parts of Indian capital over bird flu

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Civic bodies in north and south of the Indian capital on Wednesday banned sale and storage of poultry and processed chicken meat with immediate effect in the wake of a bird flu outbreak, officials said.

“All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) are prohibited (from) selling (or) storing poultry or processed, or packaged, chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders,” said the order issued by NDMC. “All restaurant owners are directed not to serve poultry meat, poultry product or any egg-related dishes … or action will be taken against them.”

Likewise, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has warned of strict action for the violators against its order.

“Due to the bird flu, wholesale poultry market (is) to be totally shut … complete ban on import of poultry, or unprocessed poultry meat … ban on selling, processing, packaging of poultry or poultry meat till the next order. All restaurants are instructed not to serve poultry meat or eggs,” said the order from SDMC. “Whosoever defies the order, his/her trade licence will be suspended.”

The twin orders came when the Delhi health department asked people not to panic and follow a set of guidelines, including not eating half-cooked chicken and half-boiled or half-fried eggs.

“H5N8 is highly pathogenic in birds but the pathogenicity in humans, as well as the likelihood of human infection with avian influenza (AH5N8) virus, is low,” the department’s notification said. “Eat only completely cooked eggs and poultry products cooked at 70 degree Celsius for 30 minutes. Do not consume half-cooked chicken or bird or half-boiled and half-fried eggs.”

India’s federal government on Wednesday confirmed the outbreak of bird flu in 10 states. Enditem