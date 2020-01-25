Sales of printed books, magazines in Japan drop for 15th straight year in 2019

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Sales of printed books and magazines in Japan fell in 2019, marking the 15th successive year of decline, the Research Institute for Publications in Tokyo said in a report Friday.

According to the institute, sales in the recording period dropped for a 15th straight year in 2019 to around 1.24 trillion yen (11.31 billion U.S. dollars).

This compares to 2.66 trillion yen (24.26 billion U.S. dollars) in total revenue, when printed book and magazine sales here peaked in 1996, the institute said.

It added, however, that in the recording period, sales of e-books rocketed by 23.9 percent to 307.2 billion yen (2.80 billion U.S. dollars), while sales of books related to business and revenue from comics topped those of the previous year.

Combined sales of e-books and printed books and magazines, meanwhile, rose by 3.2 billion yen (29.19 million U.S. dollars) from a year earlier to total 1.54 trillion yen (14.05 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, the Research Institute for Publications in Tokyo also said.