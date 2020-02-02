Sales of smaller e-cars in Germany down 37 pct in Q4 2019: study

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Sales of smaller electric cars to private customers in Germany fell by up to 37 percent in the last quarter (Q4) of 2019, according to a study published by the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University Duisburg-Essen on Wednesday.

According to the study, monthly sales of fully electric cars have been growing at an average year-on-year rate of 47 percent, but a sharp drop occurred when several German consumers postponed their purchases to wait for a higher government premium.

Fully electric cars produced by premium manufacturers like Tesla, Jaguar, Audi and Porsche were not considered in the study because the government premium only applies to cars costing less than 60,000 euros (72,000 U.S. dollars).

“The hesitant behavior of the German government in implementing the announced environmental premium leads to a great reluctance to buy among private customers,” CAR Director Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer said on Wednesday.

According to the study, registration figures for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) started to decline after October 2019.

Last November, the German government announced its intention to increase the premium for electric cars costing 40,000 euros from 4,000 euros to 6,000 euros. Cars costing between 40,000 euros and 60,000 euros would still receive a 5,000-euro premium.

The announced premium has not yet been implemented and potential customers in Germany are still waiting for the promised increase.

According to the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), the European Commission is currently examining the plan to increase the subsidy. However, a spokesperson for the European Commission told the German newspaper Zeit that the German government had only informed the EU competition authorities of its plans but had “not provided further information” yet.

On top of the lack of charging infrastructure, such announcements without implementation would give electric cars a “hard time in Germany” and would be “another example of policy failure,” said Dudenhoeffer. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. dollar)