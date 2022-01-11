Sally Ann Howes, actress in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died.

When filmmakers asked if she could dance, she confidently stated that she could – and set out to learn how.

Sally Ann Howes, who died at the age of 91, was a film actor and musical theatre star best known for portraying Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke in Ken Hughes’ 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Roald Dahl.

“If you put Mary Poppins together with James Bond, this would be their child,” she said on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 1998.

She also expressed her gratitude for not having to audition for the part, saying that she would become “kind of frozen” and “terribly English” if she had to.

It gave the false impression that she had a cold demeanor, according to Howes.

When filmmakers asked if she could dance, she confidently stated that she could – and promptly began learning how.

Howes pretends to be a doll in a music box and performs stunning choreography in one scene from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

She told O’Donnell that she only needed one take to get the shot.

Howes rose to prominence in the theater.

She received a Tony nomination for her role in Brigadoon at the New York City Opera in 1963, and in 1958, she played Eliza Doolittle in a Broadway production of My Fair Lady.

Howes reprised her role as Fiona in the movie adaptation of the musical.

The actress has also performed for three US presidents: John F Kennedy, Dwight D Eisenhower, and Lyndon B Johnson.

Sally Ann Howes was born in London to a family with a long history in the entertainment industry.

Patricia Malone (née Clark) and Bobby Howes, her mother and father, both acted and sang in the film.

Her brother Peter pursued a career in classical music, while she followed in their footsteps.

Howes made her film debut at the age of 12 in the 1943 film Thursday’s Child, in which she played the main character.

Rodney Ackland wrote and directed the film about a young girl who becomes a successful child actor.

She would make her musical theatre debut eight years later, in the 1950 show Caprice.

Howes took a year off in 1990.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Obituary: Sally Ann Howes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actress