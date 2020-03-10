Sally Faulkner raises $67K on GoFundMe to get her kids back from Lebanon

An Australian mother has began a crowdfunding campaign in her latest attempted to get back her two children who were taken to Lebanon by her ex-husband.

Supporters of Sally Faulkner have so far donated $67,000 to aid her latest legal fight to gain custody of her two young children Lahela, 9, and Noah, 7.

The two children travelled to Beirut with their dad Ali Elamine in May 2015, but never returned.

Ms Faulkner infamously made a bid to recover her children some 11 months later that landed her and a 60 Minutes crew – including journalist Tara Brown – behind bars in Beirut.

While in prison Ms Faulkner handed custody of her children to her ex-husband, but is now trying desperately to bring her kids back to Australia – having not had contact in almost five years.

‘Sally Faulkner, is one of the best human beings I know. She’s brave, strong, and an incredible Mother,’ a close friend who is running the GoFundMe on her behalf wrote.

‘What she’s been through, I wish upon no one in this world.

‘The next stages are crucial in her legal case and hopefully will result in Lahela and Noah being reunited with their Mother and Australian family. Please help in any way you can to assist, Sally can no longer do this on her own.’

The crowdfunding effort in aid of Ms Faulkner comes just weeks after she admitted she was running out of money, despite having ‘several wins’.

Among those backing Ms Faulkner’s case is outspoken mummy blogger Constance Hall.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Hall urged her 426,000 followers to donate and support the case until all ‘her babies are home’.

‘Let’s get Sally’s legal team so much resources that they fly into court in a private jet, scoop up those babies and bring them home,’ Ms Hall wrote.

‘And after they have had their privacy and settled in, maybe even a couple of years later, we can throw them the worlds biggest party.

‘We are powerful and we aren’t giving up on Sally.’

Ms Faulkner and Mr Elamine began dating in 2008 when she was an Emirates flight attendant, and had their first child in 2010.

They lived together as a family in Beirut until a car bomb exploded near their home in August 2013 and she returned to Brisbane with the children.

The distance between them ended their marriage, but Ms Faulkner said the couple remained amicable and Mr Elamine visited regularly, so she agreed they would visit Lebanon with him.

‘Ali was a good father and the kids loved him, I trusted him and never thought he would take them away forever,’ she wrote.

‘Not long after arriving in Lebanon, Ali phoned me at home and told me that the kids would be staying with him and would never be returning to Australia.’

Ms Faulkner believed her ex-husband’s change of heart arose from her new relationship with her now-fiance Brendan Pierce.

Four days later she discovered she was pregnant with her third child, Eli. She and Mr Pierce have since had another son together named Izac.

In another post this month, Ms Faulkner wrote to her eldest children about their two half-brothers she hopes they will one day meet.

‘Your little brother Eli just turned four years old. We had a party at the park with all of our friends, and your cousins too,’ she wrote.

‘We talked about how good it would be if you were both here. We talk about you all the time and Eli often tells me stories with you both in it, he doesn’t understand yet why he can’t see you… but he loves you both so very much.

‘Your little brother Izac is growing up too and although he can’t say much yet, we will be making sure that your names are some of the first words he learns.

‘Lahela, I can just imagine you picking him up all the time and making him laugh, like you always made Mummy laugh.’

Ms Faulkner said she agreed to the 60 Minutes child recovery plan because she was desperate, the Australian Government was no help, and the legal case was bleak.

‘All I could hear were their little cries asking to come home. Ask yourself, what would you have done?’ she wrote.

‘I was driven by love and desperation and I was very unlucky that it didn’t work out, however I would do it all over again if it meant that I had my children home with me today.’

Child recovery agents hired by Channel 9 managed to grab Lahela and Noah and reunite them with their mother, but everyone was caught before they could leave.

Nine negotiated a $500,000 settlement to have kidnapping charges dropped and Ms Faulkner was forced to surrender custody before she could go home.

‘I have no contact whatsoever with Ali and he has refused requests from my lawyers to have any form of contact with Lahela and Noah,’ she wrote.

‘Welfare checks by the Australian Embassy in Beirut have been unsuccessful and my constant messages were left unanswered.’

Ms Faulkner sent a handwritten letter to Lahela at her school just before Christmas, but it never made it to her as it was intercepted by a teacher.

‘I want you to know I wish I could hug you and tell you how much I love you and Noah,’ it read.

‘There have been so many tears and moments where we have spent hours talking about you and wishing you were both here.’

Mr Elamine has indicated he never plans to let his ex-wife see her children again and they are happier without her.

‘I will do what I like regardless of what she says,’ he said in 2018.

‘Anything I say is spun against me and for sure it’s all done on her part… I don’t care about anything but my kids… and when they grow up they will know what she has done.’

Ms Faulkner also apologised to her children for letting them end up in Lebanon, unable to leave and with the prospect of never seeing their mother again.

‘If I knew back then what I know now, I would have never let you step foot on that plane. The one that left Brisbane carrying my entire life on board… and away from me,’ she wrote.

‘I would have never trusted Daddy when he said he would bring you back. I never thought in a million years that he would do this to us.

‘He knew how much love I had for you both, and how much you both loved me, your Mummy.’

Three months ago she sold the home in Brisbane where she lived with Lahela and Noah ‘because there were too many negative memories and moments attached to it’.

‘They say ‘home is where heart is’ but my heart felt half empty, so I never felt settled there,’ she wrote.