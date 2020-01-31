Sally Pearson and Cathy Freeman mourn Australian Maurie Plant as former broadcaster is laid to rest

Australian sports stars have gathered to mourn the death of one of the country’s most significant figures in athletics.

Former broadcaster Maurie Plant was laid to rest at St Ignatius Church at Richmond in Melbourne on Wednesday after he died in hospital on January 19.

He was 66 years old and had been put on life support after falling into a coma when he contracted septicaemia after Christmas.

Hundreds of people gathered to farewell Mr Plant on Wednesday, including Olympic hurdler Sally Pearson and sprinter Cathy Freeman.

The two were among those who lead touching tributes to the athletic icon following his death.

Pearson described Mr Plant as being a dear friend and mentor to her in a touching Twitter post.

‘The sadness has hit and the tears are flowing,’ she wrote.

‘You’ll hate the fuss but it’s a must as we all come to terms with losing the best there was in our sport. We will miss you MP.’

Freeman also took to Twitter to pay her respects, saying Mr Plant’s ‘presence, personality and charm sucked you right in’.

‘The mark you made in my life both as an athlete & as a friend was extraordinary,’ she wrote.

‘I love you, Maurice, and will miss you terribly. You’ll be forever in our hearts.’

The former Olympians were pictures outside St Ignatius Church in Richmond on Monday following the service.

A coffin carrying Mr Plant’s body was carried out of the church as mourners emotionally followed.

Former Australian high jumper Steve Hooker was also pictured leaving the church following the service.

Mr Plant was a manager, organiser and broadcaster and was influential in the careers of Pearson, Freeman and Hooker among many others.

Since the news of his death on January 19, tributes praising Mr Plant have been flowing in from across the globe.

British politician and former track and field athlete Sebastian Coe said: ‘Athletics has lost one of its truest and passionate friends and so many of us have lost a great mate. Maurie Plant we will miss you so much.’

Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell took to Twitter: ‘You will be missed Maurie! Thanks for the laughs, the support and the kindness you and your family have shown me over the years. Walk Good!’

AFL champion Dermott Brereton credited his football career to Mr Plant, saying his career would have finished ‘in a dismal’ fashion if it weren’t for the athletic great.

Mr Plant began his career in athletics as an accomplished junior hurdler and sprinter.

He was a broadcaster for the BBC, hosting trackside interviews that became famous for his detailed understanding of the athlete and the sport.

Athletics Australia issued a statement following his death, describing Mr Plant as ‘inextricable and unique’.

‘When he passed away on Sunday afternoon the sport – from the school and club scene in Australia to the very top of the sport internationally – lost a key component of its engine.’

‘There is no replacement part available.’

They described him as ‘an aficionado of many sports’, but also lead a wonderful life away from athletics marrying his wife Kate in 1990 and raising three songs – Ben, Toby and Rory.

He is survived by Ben, Toby and Rory, and his siblings – Commonwealth Games hurdles finalist Vin, Cecily, Michael and Elaine.