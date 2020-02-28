Salman Abedi is seen just 19 seconds before he detonated the homemade device on his back

The jury was shown shrapnel from the deadly Manchester Arena bombing and CCTV chilling CCTV just 19 seconds before Salman Abedi detonated the homemade device on his back and murdered 22 people.

The forensic investigators recovered 1,675 nyloc nuts, 156 flanged nuts, 663 plain nuts and 11 fragments from the deceased, survivors, and crime scene.

The majority of the nuts, measuring 8mm, 10mm and 12mm, had been damaged and numerous parts of yellow and black metal screws were also recovered, but due to their damaged state they could not be quantified accurately.

The jury at the trial of his brother Hashem – who is accused of allegedly helping him plan the killings – were also shown Salman’s shredded clothing, mobile phone and bank card, they found a quantity of wires, an electrical rocker switch and battery fragments.

CCTV pictures of the attacker taken 19 seconds before the 22-year-old detonated his powerful rucksack bomb, sending thousands of nuts and screws shredding everything in their path, were also seen at The Old Bailey yesterday.

Abedi had waited an hour in the City Room, the foyer outside the venue, before blowing himself up while surrounded by youngsters and their parents leaving an Ariana Grande concert at 10.31pm on May 22 2017.

The suicide attack left 22 innocent people dead and hundreds more injured, the Old Bailey has heard.

In it, Salman was seen wearing a large Karrimor rucksack containing the bomb.

The court heard 14,054 people had attended the pop concert that night and 359 people were in the foyer at the time of the detonation.

Security and medical staff provided first aid and checked for signs of life immediately after the blast.

British Transport Police officers from Victoria Station were the first to arrive at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police officers then checked for any ‘secondary devices’ and secured the area, jurors were told.

A ‘major incident’ was declared and a triage medical station was set up on the Victoria Station concourse for paramedics to treat the wounded.

All living casualties were moved out by 11.30pm and 19 people were confirmed dead at the scene, jurors heard.

The father of 15-year-old victim Meghan Hurley remained with her body until after 1am, the court heard.

Salman Abedi’s body was recovered in four parts and was riddled with nuts, wire and metal parts, jurors were told.

He was identified by his DNA and finger prints taken in 2012 when he was arrested for shop lifting, the court heard.

In the days before the Ariana Grande concert, the 20,000 capacity Manchester Arena had hosted a series of Take That concerts and a Professor Brian Cox Live event.

Earlier on May 22 2017, Salman had arranged to send £460 to Libya, jurors heard.

He was caught on CCTV footage leaving his rented flat on Granby Row in Manchester with a large suitcase then returning empty handed.

Later, he went out with his rucksack and took a Metrolink tram to Victoria Station in Manchester.

While waiting for the tram, he made a call lasting just over four minutes to his family in Libya, the court heard.

The bomber remained in the area of the Manchester Arena for two hours before detonating his device at 10.31pm.

Hashem Abedi, 22, who was in Libya with his family at the time of the attack, has denied 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause explosions.

Today, the Old Bailey also heard of horrific shrapnel injuries, which for many would have caused rapid loss of consciousness and death.

The youngest victim, Saffie-Rose Roussos, eight, from Preston, had attended the Ariana Grande concert with her mother Lisa, 48, and sister.

Officers and members of the public, including an off-duty nurse, rushed to her aid, but she was pronounced dead in hospital just over an hour after the attack.

Saffie-Rose had more than 70 external injures, and 17 metallic nuts were found lodged in her body, the court heard.

The oldest victim, 51-year-old school receptionist Jane Tweddle, from Blackpool, died at the scene after a single metal nut hit her in the neck.

Megan Hurley, 15, from Liverpool, was walking across the foyer with her brother Bradley to rejoin their parents after the gig.

Her father found her collapsed just minutes after the explosion and she was pronounced dead despite resuscitation attempts.

A post-mortem examination identified 80 external injuries, including lacerations and burns, and widespread internal injuries.

She had 22 metal nuts in or on her body and the court heard it was “very likely” she died quickly.

Student Chloe Rutherford, 17, and her boyfriend Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, were both killed in the blast.

Liam sustained 60 penetrating injuries and had 51 metal nuts in his body and clothes, while Chloe suffered more than 100 external injuries and 45 nuts were found.

Support worker John Atkinson, 28, from Manchester, was initially found conscious and talking, but suffered a cardiac arrest at Manchester Royal Infirmary and died early the next day.

A post-mortem examination showed he had sustained very severe leg injuries as a result of penetration by multiple metal nuts.

The court heard that of the 264 people physically injured, 28 suffered life-threatening or life-changing wounds.

A girl aged 10 suffered two broken legs as well as shrapnel wounds to the stomach and chest.

Donna Currie, 51, who was waiting in the foyer for her daughter and her friend, suffered multiple fractures to both legs and shrapnel wounds.

She had previously sustained shrapnel injuries in the 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester and experienced extensive psychological trauma.

A 50-year-old woman, who was waiting with a friend to collect their daughters, sustained life-threatening blast, burn and shrapnel wounds.

The court heard the unnamed survivor had been present in Warrington during the 1993 IRA bombings.

The court previously heard that Abedi performed a solo reconnaissance trip on his first day back from Libya, where he is suspected of learning bomb-making, in May 2017.

Chilling footage shows the moment that Abedi walked past Take That concert-goers as he plotted the suicide bombing which also left 119 with serious injuries.

He arrived back in Britain from Libya after 11am on May 18, before meeting with a Nissan Micra parked in Rusholme to purchase bomb parts.

Abedi then told a landlady that he wanted to rent a Granby Row flat for two weeks.

The trial continues.