Sam Armytage and David Koch: What they REALLY think of Karl Stefanovic

Sunrise presenters Sam Armytage and David Koch have revealed exactly what they think of Karl Stefanovic’s return to the Today show.

Sam told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday that she was surprised to learn Karl was coming back, after Channel Nine sacked him as host in December 2018.

‘I didn’t see that coming,’ she said.

‘I didn’t think they had much choice,’ added David, prompting Sam to say rather diplomatically: ‘Well, it would seem that way.’

David went on to explain that while the decision to reinstate Karl was surprising, he and Sam are used to the fast-paced nature of the TV industry.

‘We’ve been in this game as long as you have,’ he said, referring to radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

‘And we know it can all change very quickly… [Nine is] a really professional organisation.’

‘So, they’ve got a new team together, and got [Karl] back, and I wish them well… not too well!’ he added with a laugh.

David said that he ‘respects Karl as a journalist’, despite their professional rivalry.

Sam, meanwhile, pointed out that she Karl have a long-running friendship, having once worked together as cadet reporters.

‘He’s a good bloke!’ she insisted.

Sam said that Karl had even texted her after her photo shoot for WHO magazine with her boyfriend, Richard Lavender, hit newsstands in November.

‘[He said] how much he loved Richard’s riding boots and wanted to have a beer… which we haven’t done, but perhaps one [day]’, she added.

Karl and Allison Langdon replaced Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight as co-hosts of the Today show in January, after months of dismal ratings for Nine.

Karl had previously hosted the program between 2005 and 2018.