Sam Armytage criticises woman who coughed on passenger on Sydney train to spread coronavirus

Sam Armytage has criticised a woman who tried to ‘weaponise coronavirus’ by coughing in the direction of a man on a train after he asked her to cover her mouth.

Vision surfaced on Monday of the commuter appearing to intentionally cough on a man sitting opposite her on a Sydney train after he quietly asked her to watch where she coughed.

The Sunrise breakfast host was joined by politician Derryn Hinch, who said the video was ‘frankly disgusting’.

‘I think the woman was reckless, provocative, and frankly disgusting. She was in the wrong,’ he said.

Armytage agreed, asking why society has seemingly ‘reverted to the 1700s’ in the face of a crisis.

‘What is going on in society? Why are we coughing on people’s faces and fighting over toilet paper?’ she asked.

The pair were joined by Adelaide journalist Tory Shepherd, who said the woman’s attempt to scare the other commuter had effectively ‘weaponised coronavirus’.

During the incident on the train, which was captured by ABC journalist Andy Park, the man appeared to tell the woman it was ‘disgusting’ she was coughing without covering her mouth.

In response, the woman leaned closer toward him before faking a cough – without her hand covering her face – in his direction.

‘Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?’ the man asked as he ripped off his headphones.

The woman admitted to coughing at him, but said: ‘I don’t have the pandemic… bully.’

The man then reminded her of the government’s current advice on not spreading infectious diseases.

‘The advice of the government is to cover your mouth when you cough and you coughed at me – with an open mouth,’ he said.

‘Oh just shut up – I don’t want to hear this. You’re in a quiet carriage, just shut up,’ the woman said before the video was cut off.

Armytage and Hinch also touched on the hysteria in supermarkets in the past week, which has seen shelves stripped bare of essentials – particularly toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Australians are preparing for a potential pandemic as the infection toll rises both globally and locally.

So far, more than 114,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across 112 countries. More than 4,000 people have died.

In Australia, there have been 100 confirmed cases – including 11 in the last 24 hours and three fatalities.

Authorities believe the situation will get worse before it gets better, and the disease has the potential to infect tens of thousands more people on home soil.

Australia closed its borders to China in the wake of the crisis, and has since also restricted travel to and from Iran and South Korea.

The decision was made in response to the spike in cases in the regions and the threat posed to Australia.