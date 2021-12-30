Sam Dyson’s ex-girlfriend came dangerously close to jumping off a bridge months after allegedly being raped by an MLB star who had previously pushed her into traffic.

Alexis Blackburn posted a photo of a sign near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge in Minnesota on Instagram last summer, along with a long caption about her depression and alleged domestic abuse.

Blackburn wrote, “I walked the Hennepin Avenue Bridge crying, wondering where I went wrong and what was wrong with me, couldn’t I fix myself?”

“He wouldn’t be angry with me if I fixed myself.”

He wouldn’t yell at me if I were better.

He wouldn’t hurt me if I did things correctly the first time.”

In August of this year, Blackburn claims she was at the bridge contemplating suicide.

According to court documents, she was allegedly “sexually battered” by Dyson months before, in January.

According to court documents, Dyson allegedly shoved Blackburn “into oncoming traffic as a public transportation bus approached” in December 2015 after the two got into an argument at a Chicago Bears football game.

According to court documents, Blackburn claims Dyson raped her while she was pregnant and paid her to have an abortion months before the bridge incident.

“Defendant Dyson raped, battered, and terrorized a victim he claimed to love.”

Major League Baseball issued the longest suspension for violating its domestic violence policy in the sport’s history as a result of his corroborated behavior,” according to the document.

According to the documents, Dyson spit in Blackburn’s face and slammed her head against the wall after learning she was pregnant.

The document stated that “Dyson then forced himself on her and sexually battered her.”

“Plaintiff repeatedly told him it hurt and asked him to stop.”

“I always wanted to have sex with a pregnant woman,” Dyson allegedly said after the alleged act, according to Blackburn.

According to court documents, after Blackburn terminated her pregnancy in January 2019, Dyson allegedly forced her to attend a gathering with his parents two days later and forced her to cook and clean despite her pain.

According to court documents, Blackburn suffered “physical and emotional pain” as a result of Dyson’s alleged abuse, which resulted in a “loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, lost wages, and counseling costs.”

“If you’re having a bad day, know this: You’re enough, you’ve always been enough, and you’ll get through this,” Blackburn wrote on Instagram.

“You’re lovely, and I’m here for you, even if it’s just to say hello or ask how you’re doing. ”

"We have…," Dyson's lawyer Todd Foster told DailyMail.com.

