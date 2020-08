Sam Fender fans take part in ‘world’s first’ socially-distanced concert

FANS of Sam Fender take part in the “world’s first” socially distanced gig.

The 26-year-old No 1 singer played a home-town concert at Gosforth Park, Newcastle, yesterday.

Revellers were all penned-off in groups of five in one of 500 sections and given chairs at the Virgin Money Unity Arena

The gigs last night and tomorrow were sold out.

Other acts, music legend Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park will follow throughout August and into September.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money, commented: “We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown.

“This feels like a unique opportunity to celebrate music and all the wonderful emotions that come with experiencing it live alongside other music fans.”

